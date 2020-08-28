By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in World Tokyo - During a live public broadcast on Friday, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, announced he was resigning due to ill health. Abe said he did not want his illness to get in the way of decision making, and apologized to the Japanese people for not completing his term of office. This news comes as Japan is grappling with a number of challenges, that include the coronavirus pandemic, worsening relations with the United States and China, and not knowing what North Korea will do next. And the news also comes just a few days after Abe made history in his country - setting a record for the longest consecutive tenure as prime minister - set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago. "The most important thing in politics is to achieve results," he said with tears in his eyes. "I've done my utmost ... I cannot allow for the possibility of an error in making a political decision or not being able to produce results." Abe's resignation means there will now be a leadership race in the Liberal Democratic Party, and the winner must be formally elected in Parliament. Whoever is chosen will fill out Abe's term, which is up in September 2021. Abe said he would "firmly execute my duty to the end" - until the new PM is elected, which should come to pass within the next few weeks. Somewhat teary-eyed, and taking a bow, Abe, said: "I cannot be prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people," reports NBC News. The BBC is reporting that the 65-year-old prime minister of Japan has long suffered from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, and has taken medication in the past, however, Abe says his condition has worsened recently.Abe said he did not want his illness to get in the way of decision making, and apologized to the Japanese people for not completing his term of office.This news comes as Japan is grappling with a number of challenges, that include the coronavirus pandemic, worsening relations with the United States and China, and not knowing what North Korea will do next.And the news also comes just a few days after Abe made history in his country - setting a record for the longest consecutive tenure as prime minister - set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago."The most important thing in politics is to achieve results," he said with tears in his eyes. "I've done my utmost ... I cannot allow for the possibility of an error in making a political decision or not being able to produce results."Abe's resignation means there will now be a leadership race in the Liberal Democratic Party, and the winner must be formally elected in Parliament. Whoever is chosen will fill out Abe's term, which is up in September 2021.Abe said he would "firmly execute my duty to the end" - until the new PM is elected, which should come to pass within the next few weeks. More about japan prime minister, shinzo abe, health reasons, ulcerative colitis, Longest serving japan prime minister shinzo abe health reasons ulcerative colitis Longest serving