Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJapanese ministers visit Yasukuni Shrine, first since 2016

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two Japanese cabinet ministers paid their respects on Saturday at a war shrine seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Tokyo's past militarism, in the first such visit since 2016.

Nationalist Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual cash offering to the Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo to mark Saturday's 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II but was not expected to visit in person, local media said.

Yasukuni honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who perished in the country's wars since the late 19th century.

But it also enshrines senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal after the war.

Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda, one of the two ministers to visit the shrine along with Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, said he did so to pay tribute to the war dead.

"I paid respects... to the souls of those who nobly sacrificed themselves during the war," Hagiuda told reporters.

Abe last visited the shrine in December 2013 to mark his first year in power, sparking fury in Beijing and Seoul and earning a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.

More about Japan, WwII, History, Conflict, yasukuni
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Irish women saved clinging to lobster pot after 15 hours at sea
Op-Ed: Blatantly interfering in U.S. election is grounds for impeachment
Review: Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down melts hearts with 'Wicked Man' single Special
Warming Greenland ice sheet passes point of no return
Op-Ed: Pinterest 'sexism' case — Glass Ceiling vs brick wall in progress
UN rejects Iran arms embargo extension, crisis looms
Review: Nikolas Cassadine uses guilt against Ava in 'General Hospital' Special
Review: Jeannie Seely releases amazing album 'An American Classic' Special
Turkey hits out at France in Mediterranean gas crisis