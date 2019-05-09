Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJapanese man jailed for smuggling insects from Ecuador

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Crime

A Japanese man was sentenced to two years in prison in Ecuador for attempting to smuggle a massive haul of creepy crawlies out of the country, officials said Thursday.

The defendant was arrested at the international airport in Quito in March with 248 spiders, cockroaches, wasps, bees and butterflies in his suitcases, the environment ministry said in a statement.

Identified only as Hirokazu S., the smuggler was also fined $4,000 and ordered to make a public apology in a national newspaper, the ministry said.

Ecuador, a relatively small corner of South America that is home to around 17 million, is one of the most biodiverse nations on the planet.

Authorities have banned the capture and sale of all wild animals, but illegal trade persists throughout the Amazon region.

The defendant intended to bring the animals, five of which are indigenous to Ecuador and some which were still alive, to the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan.

More about Ecuador, japn, medioambiente, animales, justicia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Britain's answer to 'King Tut's tomb' found on roadside
Fake heiress jailed for scamming New York
Columbus insurance companies are disrupting the automotive space
Erin Cherry talks about 'After Forever,' 2019 Emmy win, success Special
French village offers reward to decipher its 'Rosetta Stone'
Europe feels powerless as US faces off against Iran
Venezuela's Guaido blasts Maduro over opposition crackdown
US aircraft carrier passes Suez Canal on Iran deployment
Unskilled staff threaten banks' ability to digitally transform
US general insists that US should not withdraw from Afghanistan