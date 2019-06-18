Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJapan unveils moves to stop car crashes caused by elderly

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Japan announced a series of measures Tuesday to prevent car accidents caused by elderly drivers, including emergency brakes and vehicle-free zones around schools, following a string of crashes involving children.

One in four people aged 80 or over drives a car every day, the government said in a survey published Tuesday, one of many challenges faced by rapidly ageing Japan.

Japan has been rocked by several tragic incidents involving elderly drivers ploughing into schoolchildren, with suspicions that the ageing motorists had inadvertently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

In May, a car smashed into a group of kindergarten children in western Japan, killing two toddlers and injuring others. The previous month, a car driven by an 87-year-old man killed a mother and her three-year-old daughter.

"We should not waste any time in ensuring that children's journeys to school are safe," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told cabinet ministers after the plans were approved.

Tokyo will carry out an "emergency safety inspection" of school commuting routes by the end of September and promote the use of cars with emergency stopping devices to counteract accidental stamping on the accelerator.

The government will also study "various measures, including car-sharing and the introduction of autonomous vehicles on a trial basis in the mountainous countryside", a cabinet secretariat official told AFP.

The National Policy Agency will also consider introducing a new category of driving licence for elderly people, allowing them to operate only cars equipped with emergency stopping devices, she added.

Details of these measures will be fleshed out by the end of March but officials have begun working on policies that can be carried out immediately, she said.

More about Japan, Politics, Accident, Social
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump furious at NY Times article on US cyberattacks on Russia
Michelle Stafford back as Phyllis in 'The Young and The Restless'
Op-Ed: Bitcoin trending up still breaking $9,000 and then some
NASA will test 'green' fuel in Falcon Heavy mission next week
Larger than life: Britain's Boris Johnson
Mexican cartel leader sentenced to 55 years for kidnapping
30 killed in triple suicide bombing in NE Nigeria
Op-Ed: US — Iran best and worst case scenarios — Leading to war?
Preview: The 9th Annual Long Island Hospitality Ball in Woodbury
New Zealander jailed for sharing mosque shooting video