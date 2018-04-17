Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJapan to trial 'world's first urine test' to spot cancer

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Health

A Japanese firm is poised to carry out what it hailed as the world's first experiment to test for cancer using urine samples, which would greatly facilitate screening for the deadly disease.

Engineering and IT conglomerate Hitachi developed the basic technology to detect breast or colon cancer from urine samples two years ago.

It will now begin testing the method using some 250 urine samples, to see if samples at room temperature are suitable for analysis, Hitachi spokesman Chiharu Odaira told AFP.

"If this method is put to practical use, it will be a lot easier for people to get a cancer test, as there will be no need to go to a medical organisation for a blood test," he said.

It is also intended to be used to detect paediatric cancers.

"That will be especially beneficial in testing for small children" who are often afraid of needles, added Odaira.

Research published earlier this year demonstrated that a new blood test has shown promise towards detecting eight different kinds of tumours before they spread elsewhere in the body.

Usual diagnostic methods for breast cancer consist of a mammogram followed by a biopsy if a risk is detected.

For colon cancer, screening is generally conducted via a stool test and a colonoscopy for patients at high risk.

The Hitachi technology centres around detecting waste materials inside urine samples that act as a "biomarker" -- a naturally occurring substance by which a particular disease can be identified, the company said in a statement.

The procedure aims to improve the early detection of cancer, saving lives and reducing the medical and social cost to the country, Odaira explained.

The experiment will start this month until through September in cooperation with Nagoya University in central Japan.

"We aim to put the technology in use in the 2020s, although this depends on various things such as getting approval from the authorities," Odaira said.

More about Japan, Medicine, Science, Cancer
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ashley Monroe talks new album 'Sparrow,' future and Eric Clapton Special
Guatemala hails vote to send Belize border dispute to international court
Parental diet before conception affects child's health
Tesla batteries may retain 90+ percent charge after 160,000 miles
Op-Ed: There may not have been a chemical attack in Douma
One impact of climate change occurring in U.S. no one hears about
Cubans prepare to turn the page on Castro era
Return to the soil lifts refugees' spirits in Greece
'The man with three faces' has second transplant
Syrian air defence shoots down missiles over Homs: state media