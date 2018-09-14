Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJapan's commercial whaling bid blocked at IWC

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Japan's determined bid to return to commercial whale hunting was blocked by anti-whaling nations in a tense vote Friday at the International Whaling Commission meeting in Brazil.

Anti-whaling nations led by Australia, the European Union and the United States, defeated Japan's "Way Forward" proposal in a 41 to 27 vote.

Japan's vice-minister for fisheries Masaaki Taniai said he regretted the vote's outcome, and threatened to leave the 89-member organization if progress could not be made towards a return to commercial whaling.

"If scientific evidence and diversity is not respected, if commercial whaling is completely denied ... Japan will be pressed to undertake a fundamental reassessment of its position as a member of the IWC," he said.

Japan had sought consensus but had been forced to push the proposal to a vote "to demonstrate the resounding voices of support" for a return to sustainable whaling for profit.

Vice minister Taniai said Japan regretted the result of the vote "which we all know can be seen as equivalent to the denial of the possibility for governments with different views to coexist with mutual understanding and respect withing the IWC."

Australia's commissioner Nick Gales rejected "the narrative of underlying dysfunction and intolerance" suggested by Japan.

He urged Tokyo to remain in the organization "to continue to argue for its view and work constructively with all members".

More about IWC, Brazil, Environment, Whaling, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tunisia struggles to host migrants saved at sea
Review: TIFF 2018: ‘The Wind’ blows the house down Special
After Canada-Saudi row, West confronts risk of speaking up
Interpreting deep-sea images with artificial intelligence
AI 100: The most promising artificial intelligence companies
Camera lens could link quantum computers to network
U.S. is planning for a quantum computing workforce
Bitcoin in recovery mode as it manages to top $6,500 briefly
John Mellencamp to launch 2019 Tour 'The John Mellencamp Show'
Review: TIFF 2018: ‘Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy’ is who they want him to be Special