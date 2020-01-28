Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJapan confirms virus in man who had not been to China

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Japanese authorities said Tuesday a man with no recent travel to China has contracted the novel strain of coronavirus -- apparently after driving tourists visiting from Wuhan, where a deadly outbreak began.

The man in his sixties from Nara in western Japan drove two groups of Wuhan tourists earlier in January and was hospitalised on Saturday with flu-like symptoms, the health ministry said.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the country had confirmed two new cases, bringing the total so far in Japan to six.

"One of them has no record of visiting Wuhan, and drove tourists from Wuhan on a bus twice in January," he told reporters.

A health ministry official confirmed to AFP that there was "no information" that the man had been anywhere in China recently, including Wuhan.

"If this is true then he might have been infected by tourists from Wuhan. And if so, this would be the first person-to-person transmission in Japan," the official added.

The other cases so far confirmed in Japan all involve people who have been to Wuhan.

Japan has imposed new checks on travellers arriving from China, and is planning to dispatch a plane to Wuhan on Tuesday night to evacuate Japanese nationals from the city.

The plane is expected to bring back around 200 nationals, of some 650 who have asked to be repatriated, authorities said.

More about China, Health, Virus, Japan
More news from
Latest News
Top News
GM's Cruise to spend $2.2 billion on Detroit-Hamtramck EV plant
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Op-Ed: Songwriters Hall of Fame snubs songwriting duo of The Monkees
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
Experts say China virus outbreak will last months at least
French police clear hundreds from Paris migrant camp
Review: Jordi Vilasuso stuns in the breast cancer storyline on the Y&R Special
Shane Owens talks 'Hard Luck Girl,' digital age, Reba McEntire Special
Glass frogs reappear in Bolivia after 18 years
Terror as jihadists target key northeast Nigeria road