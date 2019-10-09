Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJailed Tunisia presidential candidate Karoui to go free: lawyer

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Tunisia's jailed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui is expected to walk free later Wednesday, his lawyer said, just days ahead of a runoff vote.

Lawyer Kamel Ben Messoud said the Court of Cassation decided to free business tycoon Karoui, who has been behind bars since August in a money laundering probe.

"The Court of Cassation has annulled the detention order" against Karoui, Ben Messoud told AFP, adding that his client would walk free from Mornaguia prison near the capital Tunis later Wednesday.

Karoui is running against Kais Saied in Sunday's second round. Both candidates are newcomers to the political arena of the country whose 2011 revolution sparked the Arab Spring regional uprisings.

Saied had announced last weekend he was quitting campaigning in order to avoid an unfair advantage over Karoui.

More about Tunisia, Vote, karoui
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with Robert Scott Wilson of NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Trump efforts to fast-track pipeline projects derailed
Op-Ed: Syrian Kurds may open talks with Assad and the Russians
Two dead as German synagogue targeted in Yom Kippur attack
Todd Snider to release 'East Nashville Skyline' album on vinyl
Q&A: IBM opens up quantum computing to solve 'real problems' Special
Turkey launches assault on Syrian Kurds
Top DJ Fatboy Slim pays homage to 'right now' Greta Thunberg
Unhappy NASA boss to tour SpaceX facility on Thursday
First Magecart attack traced to Google Cloud Special