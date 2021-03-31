Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJailed Kremlin critic Navalny announces hunger strike

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced Wednesday that he has gone on hunger strike until he receives proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

Last week the 44-year-old opposition politician, who is serving a 2.5-year prison sentence in one of Russia's most notorious penal colonies, said he was suffering from a pinched nerve that had caused his right leg to go numb.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Navalny said that the back pain that had earlier caused his right leg to go numb was causing his left leg to now lose sensitivity too.

"I have gone on a hunger strike demanding that the law be obeyed and that a visiting doctor be allowed to visit me," he wrote.

Navalny, who is considered a flight risk by authorities, said last week that he is woken eight times per night by guards announcing to a recording camera that he is still in his cell.

On Wednesday, he said that instead of receiving medical treatment he is continuing to be "tortured with sleep deprivation".

Navalny was detained in January after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering for several months from a poisoning attack he says was orchestrated by the Kremlin.

He was last month sent to prison for 2.5 years on old embezzlement charges his allies and Western governments say are politically motivated.

More about Russia, Politics, Opposition, Navalny
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Jorge Blanco and Anna Chase release lyric video for 'Antídoto' Special
Philippines says Chinese ships 'swarming' area around disputed Spratly Islands
Review: Carolyn Miller charms on 'When I Say I Do Today' wedding song Special
Review: 86 Melrose Avenue is a hostage thriller that will blow your mind Special
BBC reporter leaves China, says 'too risky to carry on'
Niger thwarts 'attempted coup' before presidential inauguration
Higher commodity costs lead to price hikes from Kimberly-Clark
Italy expels Russians after spies 'caught red-handed'
WHO experts give nod to China jabs, boosting global vaccine drive
The Wuhan lab at the heart of the pandemic origin theory