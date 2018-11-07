Email
article imageJailed former Ecuador VP on hunger strike taken to hospital

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Jailed former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas, who has been on hunger strike for 17 days, was taken to hospital Wednesday amid concerns over his deteriorating health, the justice ministry announced.

Glas, who is serving a six-year prison sentence for corruption, began a hunger-strike on October 21 after he was moved from a prison in the capital Quito to another in the southern town of Latacunga.

His health "has deteriorated a lot," his lawyer Eduardo Franco said.

Glas was taken to a hospital in Quito where Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said security had been increased over "flight concerns."

Glas was jailed for receiving $13.5 million in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

