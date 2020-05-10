Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageItaly tightens rules on mafia virus prison releases

Listen | Print
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

The Italian government has tightened up conditions for the release of mafia mobsters from jail due to coronavirus fears after an outcry over the scheme meant to protect them against infection.

A decree adopted overnight Sunday now requires that any release be reviewed every two weeks to ensure that it was fully justified and remains so.

Some 376 mafiosi and drug dealers have been moved from jails to house arrest since March and judges were examining release requests from 456 others, the Repubblica daily reported on Thursday.

Those freed include notorious Cosa Nostra boss Francesco Bonura, 78, and Franco Cataldo, 85, who was part of a gang which murdered the teenage son of a turncoat in 1996 and dissolved his body in acid.

The releases followed widespread riots in prisons in March by inmates fearful of catching the virus, which has killed some 30,000 people in Italy but there was much public unease given the seriousness of some of their crimes, prompting the government to backtrack.

"No one can think they can take advantage of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus to get out of prison," Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede was quoted as saying by the AGI news agency on Sunday.

"There is a new rule now which is going to put things straight," Bonafede said.

More about Health, Virus, Italy, Mafia, Mythbusters
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees remembers rock legend Little Richard Special
Canada PM 'worried' about situation in Montreal
The impact of COVID-19 on cybersecurity Special
Tests show UVC lamps could light the way in virus fight
Sweden admits failure to protect elderly in care homes
Op-Ed: UVC irradiation can do a lot more than kill viruses
Special effects and virtual guests: China weddings go online
US Supreme Court to take on Trump taxes and presidential immunity
Iranians fearful as virus infections rise anew
Christopher Robert Smith talks about 'Misguided,' and digital age Special