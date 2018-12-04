Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageItaly's Salvini in trouble for tweet on 'Nigerian mafia arrests'

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Internet

An Italian prosecutor on Tuesday took the unusual step of criticising far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini claiming one of his tweets about "Nigerian mafia arrests" was compromising a police operation.

Anti-immigrant Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister and a big user of social media, tweeted about a swoop on the Italian Mafia in Sicily and immediately afterwards about the "arrest in Turin of 15 other Nigerian mafia members".

However, the chief prosecutor in the northern city, Armando Spataro, said in a statement that while there were 15 arrest warrants, they were not all for mafia-related crimes and, most notably, not all the suspects had yet been arrested.

Some of the suspects were "still being sought", Spataro said, noting that police usually wait for a prosecutor's green light before releasing operational details.

"In the future it would be better if the minister of the interior avoids making similar statements, or at least checks to avoid any risk of harming ongoing investigations," Spataro said.

Salvini swiftly retaliated with his own statement that it is "unacceptable to say that the interior minister could harm investigations and jeopardise arrests".

"If the police chief writes to me at 7:22 am informing me of operations against the mafia and organised crime, as he does regularly, I feel free and honoured to thank and congratulate the police."

Salvini wished Spataro "a very peaceful retirement in the future".

More about Italy, Politics, Arrest, Nigeria
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Soldier killed as Indonesia probes mass shooting reports in Papua
Italian police arrest new Mafia boss in Sicily
China to punish IP infringers after US trade truce
Italy's Salvini in trouble for tweet on 'Nigerian mafia arrests'
Sri Lanka's ousted PM likens president to Hitler
Op-Ed: Engelbert Humperdinck releases best holiday CD by a male artist
Iran's Rouhani threatens to cut off Gulf oil
Review: Luke Bryan electrifying at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City Special
Chanel sheds crocodile and snake skin
Pompeo defends US policy, slams China, Russia and Iran