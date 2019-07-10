Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageItaly's Salvini denies receiving Russian oil money

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini denied Wednesday receiving any money for his party from Russian investors, following allegations that one of his close aides had held secret meetings in Moscow to that end.

"I have sued in the past, I will do it again today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Salvini said in a statement following the release by news website BuzzFeed of what it said was a transcript of covert talks in Russia.

"Never taken a ruble, a euro, a dollar or a litre of vodka in financing from Russia," said Salvini, head of the powerful far-right League party.

BuzzFeed identified the aide as Gianluca Savoini and said the October 18 meeting -- just over six months before the European elections -- was the latest evidence of collusion between Moscow and far-right European populist movements.

According to the transcript, the talks at a hotel in Moscow centred on a possible deal involving a Russian oil company selling around three million metric tons of fuel to Italian oil giant Eni over a year, with a value of around $1.5 billion.

The six men present -- Savoini and two other Italians, plus three unidentified Russians -- discussed funnelling money from the deal into the League's coffers, BuzzFeed said.

"Their nominal purpose was an oil deal; their real goal was to undermine liberal democracies and shape a new, nationalist Europe aligned with Moscow," it said.

The news site said it was "unclear whether the agreement negotiated at the Metropol hotel was ever executed, or if (Salvini's) Lega received any funding".

Savoini told AGI news agency "the League never took a cent from Russia.

"Only one thing counts: the truth. The rest is just talk," he said.

Opposition parties in Italy called immediately for an investigation.

Salvini has previously visited Moscow and been pictured in pro-Putin T-shirts.

Vladimir Putin praised Salvini for having a "welcoming attitude" to Russia, ahead of a visit to Italy last week.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Putin said his United Russia party was working closely with Salvini's anti-immigration, nationalist League party.

"The League and its leader Salvini actively support the restoration of full cooperation between Italy and Russia. They are pushing for a rapid abolition of the anti-Russian sanctions introduced by the US and the EU," Putin said.

The US and EU imposed sanctions on Russia after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Moscow's involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

More about Italy, Russia, Politics, Europe, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Spain court rules 43-year-old man is son of Julio Iglesias
'Alexa, my head hurts': UK health service signs up Amazon
Daytime actors to appear at Tarrytown for 'Summer Fever' event
Manila says first Filipino 'suicide bomber' behind last month's attack
Netanyahu warns Israel's jets 'can reach' Iran
British inventor Dyson pays $54 mln for Singapore's priciest penthouse
Cherie Oakley talks 'Work It,' Radio Disney and Michael Buble Special
Ukraine inaugurates giant dome over destroyed Chernobyl reactor
Review: Olivia Rose Keegan exits 'Days of Our Lives' as Claire Brady Special
Merkel says 'very well' despite third shaking spell