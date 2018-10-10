Email
article imageItaly bridge collapses in heavy rain

By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Part of a highway bridge on the Italian island of Sardinia has been swept away as a result of heavy rains, firefighter footage showed Wednesday.

The road had been closed to traffic earlier after a sink hole opened up, but the collapse of the bridge across a swollen river effectively cut the highway in two.

No vehicles were on the road at the time.

Italy's creaking infrastructure has come under fresh scrutiny following the collapse in bad weather of a bridge in Genoa in August, killing 43 people.

That disaster was the latest in a string of such collapses in Italy, where roads and bridges are showing the effects of a faltering economy.

