Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageItaly braced for 3 billion-euro Brussels fine: Salvini

Listen | Print
By AFP     39 mins ago in World

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he expected Brussels to slap Rome with a three billion-euro ($3.36 billion) fine over the country's rising debt and structural deficit levels.

"At a time when youth unemployment touches 50 percent in some regions... someone in Brussels is demanding, under the old rules, a fine of three billion euros," he told RTL 102.5 radio.

"All my energy will go into changing these rules from the past," said Salvini, whose far-right League party won Sunday's European Parliament elections in Italy.

"We will see if this little letter from Brussels in which they sanction us for debt accumulated in the past arrives," he said.

The European Commission is expected to start disciplinary steps against Italy on June 5 by opening an excessive deficit procedure which could hand Italy a fine of up to 0.2 percent of the nation's GDP.

Italy's public debt is a big problem, sitting at 132.2 percent of the country's GDP in 2018 -- way above the 60 percent EU ceiling.

The League and its Five Star Movement coalition partner rowed bitterly with Brussels at the end of last year over their big-spending 2019 budget, which the European Commission rejected in a historic first.

Both sides then made compromises to get the budget over the line.

But in the Commission's latest economic forecasts, published in early May, Italy is ranked as the eurozone's worst performer, with growth well below other countries and debt at a record level.

Brussels is set to send a letter to Rome on Wednesday calling on the government to explain itself, a European source said.

More about Italy, Eu, Budget, Debt
More news from
Latest News
Top News
DNA has been edited with CRISPR in space for the first time
Trump touts US military power in Pacific after Japan emperor visit
Falling prices rock coffee-growers in Colombia
Erik Fellows discusses new film 'Being Rose' and Cybill Shepherd Special
Op-Ed: Are Humans Evolving? The question is back, with new answers
Clashes in four Brazil prisons leave 40 dead
Sudan protesters strike as deadlock with military persists
'The Young and The Restless' actress to release memoir in 2020
Many veterans say serving has impacted them negatively
Q&A: Why many business are moving their legacy Oracle application Special