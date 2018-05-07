Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageItalian president moots 'neutral' government as crisis lingers

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday proposed the formation of a "neutral" government to steer the country until December if bickering political parties fail to form a ruling coalition after inconclusive elections in March.

Mattarella called on the warring parties to show "responsibility" and support his as yet unnamed government, without which he said he would convene elections in July or in the autumn.

"The parties need to choose, we can't wait any longer," said Mattarella, speaking to reporters after a third round of consultations with the parties failed to break the two-month long stalemate.

However parliamentary approval for the government proposed by Mattarella looks unlikely, as the leaders of Italy's largest party, the Five Star Movement (M5S), and a right-wing coalition led by the nationalist League, which won the most votes in March polls, have both insisted on July elections.

"It's crucial that the vote of the people is respected. So it's either a centre-right government or elections as soon as possible," said League leader Matteo Salvini after Mattarella spoke.

Luigi Di Maio, head of M5S said on Twitter: "No confidence in a 'neutral' government, which is synonymous with technical government. We should go to the polls in July."

The president outlined an administration that would help Italy maintain its international obligations and approve the 2019 budget.

The government would then dissolve at the end of the year ahead of elections to be held at the start of 2019.

Mattarella also added that should a parliamentary majority capable of governing be found in the meantime, the fill-in government would step aside for the formation found in parliament.

More about Italy, Politics, President, Government
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Physicists detect a 'time' crystal
Liberals ask Elections Ontario to investigate Doug Ford's videos
New advance in solar cell technology
Op-Ed: Ontario election: Where do the parties stand on the environment?
New Kia Niro EV to have 450 km or 280 mile range on one charge
Facebook continues to invest heavily in AI
Arctic satellite ground station caught up in bureaucratic delays
Trump defends CIA nominee Haspel amid questions about torture role
Deep learning computer vision improves autonomous cars: Interview Special
Canopy Growth expands production and retail operations