Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageItalian 'Bonnie and Clyde' arrested in Thailand for Clooney fraud

Listen | Print
By AFP     21 mins ago in World

An Italian who allegedly posed as Hollywood superstar George Clooney to sell clothes online has been arrested with his wife in Thailand after years on the run, police said Sunday.

Francesco Galdelli, 58, and Vanja Goffi, 45, were arrested Saturday at a house on the outskirts Pattaya after an operation between Thai and Italian authorities, officials said.

"During interrogation, Francesco confessed to claiming to be George Clooney and opening a clothes business to trick people into sending money," a statement from Thailand's Crime Suppression Division said.

The couple is also wanted in Italy for multiple scams including selling fake Rolex watches online, the statement said. They sometimes mocked their victims by sending packets of salt instead of the timepieces.

Their crimes led them to be dubbed the Italian 'Bonnie and Clyde' after the notorious American bank robbers of the Great Depression era.

Footage from a police drone showed the pair -- wanted on an Interpol red notice since 2013 -- carrying a bag as they were taken into custody.

They were nabbed after police surrounded their luxury compound in a stakeout using electronic surveillance and a drone, Italian police said in a statement.

The case against the pair stretches back several years after Clooney told a Milan court that the pair -- and another accomplice -- had fraudulently used his name to promote a fashion range.

Pattaya, the Thai town they were found holed up, is infamous as a hideout for gangsters and criminals from across the world.

"They stayed in Thailand since 2014 and never left," police said, adding a court will charge them under local immigration laws before extradition proceedings begin.

burs-apj/fox

More about Thailand, Italy, Crime, Clooney
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump's first term: hits and misses
Getting to zero: the Japan town trying to recycle all its waste
Dogs trained to offer support to troubled US veterans
Review: Maija DiGiorgio puts on hilarious comedy show at The Brokerage Special
Japanese tanker owner contradicts US account of attack
Leaderless and livid: The youngsters on Hong Kong front lines
Tyler Christopher talks Emmy nod, Days of Our Lives, new venture Special
After conquering Broadway, 'Hamilton' eyes global tour
Huge Hong Kong rally kicks off as public anger boils
Only 9% of millions pledged for Notre-Dame handed over