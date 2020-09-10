By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World When the U.S. and Canada agreed to shut the Northern border to non-essential travel on March 21, over the COVID-19 crisis, it was going to be temporary. After a number of extensions, it is time again to discuss reopening the border. Recently, border city mayors met online with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on how to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley believes the border should remain closed until at least next year. “We need to see what’s happening with COVID, in this province with the schools opening and people being in closer quarters. And we also need to see what’s happening with our American partners,” Bradley explained. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens would rather the border reopening be assessed on a monthly basis, with an assessment of the data and circumstances, instead of an indefinite closure. Dilkens told CTV Windsor the majority of border city mayors agree with that approach. Windsor's Riverside Drive looking west and Riverfront Bike Trail from Dieppe Gardens Mikerussell (CC BY-SA 3.0) Dilkins also wants to get a formal process in place for compassionate cases to get across, a plan he says Blair has committed to review. It was learned that Windsor West MP Brian Masse has been communicating with Blair for several months, relaying that his office has received numerous calls for help from his constituents in addressing this issue, Bradley said the governments should pick the groups they’re willing to allow and determine how to go about the process. “It could be property owners. It could be family reconciliation, but just don’t open it back up again,” Bradley says. “That would be extremely dangerous, and even the minister admitted that would probably mean if it backfired we’d have to close it again. And that’s the worst thing you can do, give us freedom and then take it away.” Disparity in the numbers between U.S. and Canada Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. government official on infectious diseases, had an interview with Downtown Cornwall, NY, looking west along Main Street. Daniel Case (CC BY-SA 3.0) Dr. Fauci described the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. as being “unacceptably high." There is no way to compare Canada with the total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. at 6.3 million and deaths now reported at over 191,000. On Thursday, Canada had 136,135 confirmed cases and 9,204 deaths, according to "There's a closeness that we're definitely missing, but I can tell you not anyone that I have spoken to here wants that border opened anytime soon. We miss you citizens of the US, but we're not comfortable opening the border," Bernadette Clement, the mayor of Cornwall, Ontario, said in an "This really is going to have a long-term impact on our communities, economically, socially and on all the things that are really important to us," said Tim Currier, the mayor of Massena, New York, a "sister" community to Cornwall, just a few miles cross the border on the other side of the St. Lawrence River. So it boils down to the question of whether the Northern border will reopen, or not, on September 21. We'll just have to wait and see. According to CTV News Canada, the latest border closure extension expires in 11 days, however, the mayors of a number of border cities are at odds over whether the border should be opened yet.Recently, border city mayors met online with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on how to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. 