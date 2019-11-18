Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsraelis delight, Palestinians rage over US settlements rethink

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said a US statement deeming Israeli settlement not to be illegal "rights a historical wrong".

But the Palestinian Authority decried the US policy shift as "completely against international law".

Both sides were responding to an announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying that Washington "no longer considers Israeli settlements to be "inconsistent with international law".

"This policy reflects an historical truth -- that the Jewish people are not foreign colonialists in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu said in a statement, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

"In fact, we are called Jews because we are the people of Judea," he said.

Until now, US policy was based, at least in theory, on a legal opinion issued by the State Department in 1978, which said that establishing of settlements in the Palestinian territories went against international law.

The spokesman for Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas said that was still the position under international law.

Washington is "not qualified or authorised to cancel the resolutions of international law, and has no right to grant legality to any Israeli settlement," presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement.

Pompeo's statement comes as Netanyahu struggles to hold on to power after two inconclusive elections this year and with the prospect of a third looming.

Ahead of April polls in Israel, Trump made controversial moves seen as backing Netanyahu, including recognising Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli settlers, part of Netanyahu's right-wing constituency, said the US policy change paved the way for Israeli annexation of the settlements.

"We applaud the Trump administration for revealing the truth about the standing of Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley," the Yesha settlements council wrote in a Hebrew language statement.

"After the American recognition, we must move to the next stage - applying sovereignty to Israeli settlement."

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz joined the congratulations.

"The right of the Jewish people to the land of Israel is indisputable," he said.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, US, Settlement
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ford's new Mustang is not only an SUV - It's all-electric
Israel's Gantz races to form government
Yes, for a multitude of reasons, Venice is really sinking
Trump backs off ban on flavored vapes - fears upsetting base
Essential Science: Ambient noise can address hearing loss
Reba McEntire announces 2020 headlining arena tour in spring
Op-Ed: Ford unveils its new Mustang Mach-E fully electric small SUV
Saudi Aramco to confine marketing of shares to kingdom and region
Over half of Americans favor Trump impeachment: poll
In new pro-Israel shift, US no longer calls settlements illegal