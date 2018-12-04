Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsraeli women hold nationwide protest over domestic violence

Listen | Print
By AFP     57 mins ago in World

Thousands of Israeli women protested against domestic violence in a nationwide strike on Tuesday, calling for more action and state funding to deal with the problem.

The strike came after two girls were killed last week, bringing the number of women and girls murdered in Israel this year to 24, according to Israeli media reports.

Women were staying home from work and holding demonstrations in cities throughout Israel, some blocking roads.

Protesters observed a moment of silence to mark the 24 deaths this year.

"Bibi, wake up, our blood is not cheap," protesters chanted near the entrance to Jerusalem, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his nickname.

The road had been smeared with red paint, symbolising the blood of victims.

Speaking on Sunday, Netanyahu mentioned a recent visit to a women's shelter, following which he decided to head the governmental committee to combat domestic violence.

"We will convene the committee time after time," he pledged, "to bring a better future and hope for these women."

Members of the opposition, however, accused the government of failing to fund the existing programme to deal with the problem.

"It's all a matter of priorities," Ksenia Svetlova of the Zionist Union said during a parliamentary hearing.

She said 250 million shekels ($67 million, 59 million euros) for the programme had not been transferred.

"The welfare offices are on the brink of collapse," said Svetlova.

A central rally was planned for Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv.

More about Israel, Social, Gender
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China to punish IP infringers after US trade truce
Soldier killed as Indonesia probes mass shooting reports in Papua
Iran's Rouhani threatens to cut off Gulf oil
Bitcoin recovery fizzles as price drops well below $4,000 again
Review: Luke Bryan electrifying at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City Special
Chanel sheds crocodile and snake skin
Pompeo defends US policy, slams China, Russia and Iran
Op-Ed: Engelbert Humperdinck releases best holiday CD by a male artist
The Terminator insists US will help battle climate change
Italian police arrest new Mafia boss in Sicily