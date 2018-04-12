Email
article imageIsraeli troops kill Palestinian at Gaza border: ministry

By AFP     27 mins ago in World

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes at the Gaza border on Thursday evening, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said.

It named him as Abdullah al-Shahari, 28, and said he was shot east of the southern Gaza town of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli military told AFP it was not aware of such an incident.

Mass demonstrations along the border since March 30 have sparked clashes in which Israeli forces have killed 33 Palestinians.

Most died during protests along the border but others have been hit by tank fire.

Islamist movement Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007 and fought three wars with Israel since.

A Hamas fighter was killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip earlier Thursday, the health ministry said.

Israel said the air raid was in response to gunfire at an Israeli warplane carrying out earlier strikes, which followed a bomb blast at Israel's border fence on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have gathered at five main sites along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel on the past two Fridays in what has been dubbed the "Great March of Return".

More mass protests are planned for April 13.

While the majority of the protesters have been peaceful, smaller numbers have approached Israel's border fence, throwing stones and rolling burning tyres towards troops.

Israel accuses Hamas of using the protests as cover to carry out violence.

