Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsraeli teen moons former Nazi German death camp

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Polish police on Monday said they had detained an Israeli teenager after security cameras caught him exposing his rear at the former Nazi German death camp Majdanek.

The 17-year-old male, who was visiting the site near the eastern Polish city of Lublin with others from Israel, "pulled down his trousers while turning his back to the camp barracks" on Friday, local police press officer Andrzej Fijolek told AFP.

Police notified the teenager that he would be charged with "desecrating a monument or memorial," an offence that can result in either a fine or jail time.

"He admitted to the act and said he was willing to accept punishment," Fijolek said.

Before returning to Israel, the teenager handed over the 1,000 zloty (230 euros, $270) he had on him to go towards his future fine, Fijolek added.

Management of the museum located at the site told AFP that it "strongly condemns" the "indecent" and "revolting" act.

Nazi Germany set up the Majdanek camp in occupied Poland in 1941 and ran it until 1944.

A quarter of a million people, including more than 100,000 Jews, died at the camp, according to Polish historians.

Every year hundreds of thousands of people visit the former death camps installed by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland.

In March, an Israeli teenager was fined 1,200 euros for urinating at the largest of these sites, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

A Polish court also jailed the organisers of an anti-war stunt that saw a dozen people strip naked at Auschwitz-Birkenau before one of them slaughtered a lamb last year.

More about Poland, Germany, Israel, History, Justice
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Killing bacteria with new biocide mist
USA confirms Ryder Cup eight but door still open for Tiger
Saudis in talks to take Tesla private: Elon Musk
Accenture acquires two startups to expand Industry X.0
Turkey lira crisis highlights emerging currencies plight
Review: Mondo Duplantis wins the European Championships with 6.05 meters Special
Iran unveils next generation missile: media
Hundreds hurt as Spain festival promenade collapses
Rudolf Schenker of The Scorpions talks about 'Crazy World' Tour Special
Alaska's North Slope hit by magnitude 6.4 earthquake