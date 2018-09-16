A Palestinian stabbed and severely wounded an Israeli at the entrance to a mall in the occupied West Bank on Sunday before being "neutralised" by a civilian, the army said.

The incident took place at the Gush Etzion Junction south of Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

A military spokeswoman said she had no further details on the Palestinian's condition or whether the person had been shot.

There is regular friction between Israeli settlers and Palestinians at the junction, which has been the site of numerous attacks.

A wave of Palestinian knife attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015, but they have since become sporadic.

On September 3, a Palestinian wielding a knife approached an Israeli military checkpoint near the hardline Kiryat Arba settlement in the Hebron area and was shot dead by soldiers, according to the army.

There are concerns that tensions between Israelis and Palestinians will increase this month as Jews celebrate their high holidays and pay more visits to holy sites.