article imageIsraeli missiles target Damascus airport: state media

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

An Israeli missile attack targeted the Syrian capital's airport late Saturday, activating air defences which shot down a number of the projectiles, state news agency SANA reported.

"Our air defences responded to an Israeli missile attack on Damascus international airport and shot down a number of hostile missiles," a military source said, quoted by SANA.

The agency, without giving any immediate report of casualties or damage, posted footage of the air defences being activated.

In the shaky video, a small, bright explosion is seen in the night sky.

AFP's correspondent in Damascus heard a loud blast, followed by several smaller explosions.

In Jerusalem, the Israeli military declined to comment on the incident.

This month, Israel acknowledged having carried out more than 200 strikes in war-ravaged Syria over the past 18 months, mainly against Iranian targets.

It has also admitted to striking Syria to prevent what it says are deliveries of advanced weaponry to Lebanon's Hezbollah militia, which fights alongside Syrian troops and is an arch-foe of Israel.

Syrian state media last reported Israeli strikes on September 4, when it said its air defences downed several missiles in the coastal province of Tartus and in central Hama.

