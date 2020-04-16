Israeli drones attack a vehicle near Syria Lebanon border

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsraeli drones attack a vehicle near Syria Lebanon border

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     2 hours ago in World
Israeli drones fired two missiles at a vehicle in southern Syria on Wednesday near the border between Syria and Lebanon. Israel said the attack target Hezbollah member. Early reports claim there were no Hezbollah casualties.
Israel claims that Hezbollah is increasingly present in south Syria
Hezbollah, a Shi'ite political party and militant group based in Lebanon, is a target of Israeli attacks along with other Shi'ite groups in Syria. Israel argues that the entrenchment of Hezbollah and other Shi'ite group inside areas controlled by the Assad government poses a threat to Israel's long term military interests in the region. There are likely to be more attacks after these.
Hezbollah has claimed that its members managed to escape the attack. An anonymous source told AFP: "An Israeli drone first struck near a car transporting Hezbollah members The passengers got out before it was then directly hit in a second strike." The source added that there were no casualties.
Syrian state media report
Syrian state media confirmed that there was a drone attack by Israel on the vehicle but did not mention that there were Hezbollah members in it. Their report said that the attack damaged the vehicle but everyone inside survived.
Israel claims Hezbollah working with Assad
The drone attack came only a week after Israel's military released video it claims shows Syrian officers and Hezbollah members working together on the edge of the Israeli occupied Golan Heights. Israel has warned for some time about what It calls Iran and Hezbollah's "entrenchment" in southern Syria close to Israeli army positions. Israel has carried out several drone attacks near the Golan heights targeting Hezbollah fighters and Syrians working with them.
More about Israel, Hezbollah, Syrian civil war
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UK extends coronavirus lockdown for 'at least' another three weeks
Trump was too slow in virus response: poll
Pile of bodies linked to coronavirus found at US nursing home
Ukraine swaps prisoners with rebels ahead of Orthodox Easter
Brazil health minister sacked amid virus crisis
Robert Palmer Watkins talks 'Green Valley,' new projects, music Special
Israeli drones attack a vehicle near Syria Lebanon border
Q&A: The medical device helping stem COVID-19 across the globe Special
Putin, Xi slam attempts to blame China for late virus response
Trump announces gradual US reopening against dire economic backdrop