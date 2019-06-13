Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsraeli cabinet to vote on Golan 'Trump' settlement

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Israel's cabinet will meet in the Golan Heights on Sunday to honour US President Donald Trump and vote on naming a settlement there after him, the prime minister's office announced.

Trump in March broke with decades of international consensus and recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, a strategic area seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day war and later annexed.

His decision was heralded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who promised to name a new settlement after Trump.

"The cabinet will meet on the Golan Heights this Sunday to thank President Trump for having recognised Israeli sovereignty of the Golan," the prime minister's office said Thursday.

The ministers will vote on whether to support naming a settlement after Trump and, if approved, will subsequently vote on its precise name.

According to Israeli media, the settlement is set to built in the northern Golan and dubbed "Trump Heights".

Israel's 1981 annexation of 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan has never been recognised by the international community.

Around 18,000 Syrians from the Druze sect -- most of whom refuse to take Israeli citizenship -- remain in the occupied Golan.

Some 20,000 Israeli settlers live there in over 33 settlements.

Trump also sparked outrage across the Arab and Muslim worlds in December 2017, when he recognise the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Israel insists the whole of Jerusalem is its "eternal, indivisible capital". The Palestinians demand the city's eastern sector as the capital of their long-promised state.

More about Israel, Conflict, Syria, US, Golan
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Second patient dies of Ebola in Uganda, as death toll climbs in DRC
Op-Ed: Warren asks federal agencies for answers about algorithmic bias
British government invests $193 million in quantum computing
Op-Ed: The latest disinformation threat online? Old news stories
Suspected tanker attacks risk sparking conflict: analysts
Are secret agents using LinkedIn to get information?
Senators warn Trump to not use Huawei as chip in trade talks
Tensions surge as US accuses Iran of attacking tankers
US Afghan airstrike wipes out unit of Afghan security forces
What we know about the Gulf tanker attacks