Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's long domination of Israeli politics has earned him the nickname "King Bibi," but his failure to reach a coalition deal following an April 9 election has dented that reputation.

Netanyahu will now seek to remain in power through a new election set for September 17 while facing possible indictment for corruption in the months ahead.

He is set to surpass Israel's founding father David Ben-Gurion's record of more than 13 years in office in July.

But perhaps sensing vulnerability due to the corruption allegations, politicians seemed to show a greater willingness to resist his entreaties in coalition talks.

He was ultimately unable to convince ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman to abandon a key demand and allow a government to be formed.

The attorney general has announced his intention to indict Netanyahu on fraud, bribery and breach of trust charges pending a hearing in early October.

Netanyahu is not legally required to resign if indicted, only if convicted with all appeals exhausted, but political pressure would likely be intense.

Still, Netanyahu has spent years outlasting opponents through deft manoeuvring and right-wing leadership and he could well do so again. He would be the first sitting premier to be indicted.

Netanyahu plays up his relationships with world leaders, particularly US President Donald Trump, who has handed him the twin prizes of recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and of its annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights MANDEL NGAN, AFP/File

His campaign ahead of the April election included a combination of divisive populism and attempts to portray himself as a world statesman by talking up his relationships with foreign leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu has himself employed Trump-like tactics, denouncing "fake news" and calling the corruption investigations against him a "witch hunt."

The burly 69-year-old with his familiar grey comb-over has entrenched himself at the top so firmly that he has been labelled "King Bibi", using a nickname dating to childhood.

Few doubt his political effectiveness.

Much of his popularity has to do with another nickname -- "Mr. Security" -- in a country where such issues are always on voters' minds.

Netanyahu brandishes what he says is a piece of an Iranian drone shot down in Israeli airspace as he pledges he will not allow Tehran or its allies to entrench themselves in neighbouring Syria Lennart PREISS, MSC Munich Security Conference/AFP

Netanyahu frequently talks openly about Israel's air war in Syria against Israel's arch foe Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

He generally avoids talking about the Palestinians apart from security operations, with prominent members of his outgoing right-wing coalition openly opposed to the two-state solution that forms the basis of the international consensus of Middle East peace.

- 'Personal consequence' -

Netanyahu was born in Tel Aviv in 1949 less than 18 months after Israel's creation.

He and his wife Sara have two sons, and he has a daughter from a previous marriage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraces his wife Sara as his right-wing Likud party celebrates victory, at least on paper, in the April 9 general election Thomas COEX, AFP/File

The son of a history professor active in Israeli right-wing politics, Netanyahu grew up partly in the United States.

He attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and with his fluent, American-accented English would appear on television speaking forcefully in defence of Israel.

He performed his Israeli military service with an elite unit and was wounded in combat, but another family member's service may have affected him more deeply.

In 1976, his brother Yonatan died in an Israeli commando raid to rescue hostages at Entebbe airport in Uganda.

Netanyahu has called the operation "a very dramatic national experience" and "one of great personal consequence."

Israeli politics in its early years was dominated by the Labour party, but the first victory by the Likud, then led by Menachem Begin, in 1977 helped lay the groundwork for Netanyahu's political future.

His career took off when he was posted to the Israeli embassy in Washington and later served as ambassador to the United Nations.

He became Israel's youngest prime minister in 1996, at 46, but was defeated three years later.

Netanyahu would return to power in 2009 and has remained in office ever since.

Rival Israeli demonstrators for and against the deeply polarising prime minister square off in Tel Aviv, separated by police JACK GUEZ, AFP/File

While Israel's economy has grown under his watch and his security credentials have shored up his right-wing base, many call his politics too divisive.

They accuse him of scare tactics and pitting Israelis against each other by castigating those who disagree.