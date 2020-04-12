Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael's former chief rabbi dies of coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Israel's former chief rabbi Eliahou Bakshi-Doron, who was known for promoting interfaith dialogue, died Sunday of the new coronavirus, the Shaare Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem said.

Bakshi-Doron, 79, was the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel between 1993 and 2003.

Born in Jerusalem in 1941, he was chief rabbi of the northern port city of Haifa for 18 years before being elected chief rabbi of Israel.

He met Pope John Paul II in 2000 during the pontiff's visit to Israel, sparking criticism from some ultra-Orthodox rabbis.

An advocate of interfaith dialogue, he increased engagement with Muslim and Christian leaders.

His reputation was, however, somewhat tarnished when he was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence for corruption and breach of trust in 2017.

The rabbi was hospitalised some days ago but suffered from pre-existing conditions that led to his condition deteriorating, the hospital said in a statement.

More about Health, Virus, Israel, Judaism, Rabbi
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Reopening America would be utterly insane
Review: 'Ladder 49' is a powerful film to watch if you're stuck at home Special
Top oil producers agree 'historic' cuts due to coronavirus crisis
China vows improvements for Africans after virus discrimination claims
Review: The mission drives this week’s releases Special
Tourists forced to write 'sorry' 500 times over India lockdown breach
White House to USPS — No bailout for Postal Service
Communities working to close the digital divide amid COVID-19
Be careful of unregulated blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies
Q&A: Cloud computing — the ultimate virus protection? Special