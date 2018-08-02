Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael reimposes blockade of fuel deliveries to Gaza

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Israel reimposed a blockade of fuel supplies to Gaza on Thursday in response to a resurgence of the flow of fire kites across the border, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

Lieberman said the crackdown was in response to "the pursuit of terrorism" using fire kites and balloons amid persistent protests along the border.

Israel already imposed a blockade on fuel deliveries to Gaza on July 17 but lifted it a week later in response to a reduction in the number of kites and balloons carrying firebombs into Israeli territory.

Israel says the devices have sparked hundreds of fires since April and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Palestinians in Gaza see the kites and balloons as legitimate resistance against Israel's decade-long blockade of the territory.

The coastal enclave suffers from a severe lack of electricity and relies on fuel-powered generators during outages that last hours at a time.

Israel controls all access to and from the territory apart from a single crossing with Egypt which has been only rarely opened.

It has fought three wars with Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2008 and says the blockade is necessary to keep them from obtaining weapons or materials that could be used for military purposes.

UN officials have called repeatedly for the blockade to be lifted, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the territory, where some 80 percent of the two million population depend on aid.

Mass protests for the return of Palestinian refugees to their former homes in Israel began along the border on March 30, triggering a deadly response from the Israeli army.

At least 157 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. One Israeli soldier has been killed.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Gaza, Fuel
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Do Facebook shareholders want to remove Mark Zuckerberg?
Bitcoin has down day yesterday descending well below $8,000
Tense Zimbabwe awaits vote results after troops fire on protestors
Kosovo rape survivors battle 'code of silence' for recognition
Poll shows climate change should be NASA's top priority
Imagine Dragons front-man takes on Xbox Game Pass Challenge
Teetotallers, like big drinkers, more prone to dementia: study
Charlie Daniels to host 'Patriot Award Dinner' in Nashville
Huawei replaces Apple in 2nd place in smartphone shipments
Uber tells Congress of flying car plans