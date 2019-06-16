Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael PM's wife Sara Netanyahu convicted of misusing public funds

Listen | Print
By AFP     23 mins ago in World

An Israeli court Sunday convicted the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraudulently using state funds for meals, under a plea bargain which saw her admit to lesser charges.

Sara Netanyahu was found guilty of exploiting the mistake of another person and ordered to pay a fine and compensation, in a deal approved by Jerusalem magistrates' court justice Avital Chen.

Netanyahu was also fined 10,000 shekels ($2,800) and ordered to reimburse the state a further 45,000 shekels, the latter of which she will pay in nine installments, at her request.

"The deal reached between the sides is worthy and appropriately reflects the deeds and their severity on the criminal level," Chen said in his ruling.

The 60-year-old, a high-profile presence at her husband's side throughout his long tenure in office, was initially charged in June 2018 with fraud and breach of trust for buying catered meals despite the presence of a cook at the minister's official residence.

The amended indictment, approved Sunday, dropped the graft charges.

More about Israel, Trial, Politics, Netanyahu
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Barrels of agent orange chemicals found in Oregon lake
Tyler Christopher talks Emmy nod, Days of Our Lives, new venture Special
'Moon Rock Hunter' on quest to track down Apollo gifts
Corruption tainted Guatemala set to elect new president
Sean Patrick Flanery talks Emmy win, 'The Bay,' 'The Outsider' Special
Japanese tanker owner contradicts US account of attack
Getting to zero: the Japan town trying to recycle all its waste
After conquering Broadway, 'Hamilton' eyes global tour
Trump's first term: hits and misses
Only 9% of millions pledged for Notre-Dame handed over