Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael passes law to limit protests during 'virus emergency'

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

Israel's parliament approved a law early Wednesday restricting demonstrations as part of a coronavirus-related state of emergency, that critics say is aimed at silencing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The law, which passed its final reading by 46 votes to 38, was meant to be part of a slew of measures approved by parliament on Friday tightening a second nationwide lockdown.

But debate on the measure was put off as the government struggled to secure the necessary votes amid an opposition outcry and a protest outside parliament on Tuesday.

The lockdown, which went into force on September 18, shutters the majority of workplaces, markets, places of worship, schools and cultural venues.

It also bans journeys of more than a kilometre (0.6 miles) from home, other than for essential purposes such as buying food and medicine or receiving medical treatment.

The new law gives the government powers to declare a "special emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic" for renewable periods of one week.

During that time, the one-kilometre limit on travel will apply to demonstrations, and there will also be restrictions on numbers.

The state of emergency can be declared only during a lockdown.

The government has yet to use those powers, but with more than 237,000 coronavirus infections and 1,528 deaths in a population of nine million, Israel currently has the world's highest weekly infection rate per capita.

Meir Cohen of main opposition party Yesh Atid-Telem condemned the new controls on demonstrations as a "slippery slope".

Yair Golan of the leftwing Meretz party warned that the new law "won't stop the demonstrations."

"The anger growing in the streets will find its way out," he said.

In recent months, weekly protests have been held outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence demanding that he quit over his management of the pandemic and his ongoing trial on corruption charges.

The Israeli parliament is due to debate a regulation limiting demonstrations which could curb weekl...
The Israeli parliament is due to debate a regulation limiting demonstrations, which could curb weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Emmanuel DUNAND, AFP/File

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said that the current lockdown, originally set to end on October 10, would last "no less than a month, and maybe much more time than that."

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the government had learned from "mistakes" in its swift reopening of the educational system and economy following a first lockdown earlier this year.

"The opening of the economy and our lives will be gradual and slow," he told public broadcaster Kan.

More about Health, Virus, Israel, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Defying EU ultimatum, British MPs approve post-Brexit bill
US launches airstrikes on Iraq from carrier in the Gulf
Europe is set to drive the global economic recovery Special
Coleman Stewart talks Cali Condors, ISL Season 2, and success Special
White House accused of using 'Deliberate misinformation campaign'
Op-Ed: Surprising no-drug anti-cancer research delivers great results
Green shoots: Rooftop farming takes off in Singapore
Pompeo in tense visit to Vatican as US vote nears
Review: Friends are kept close & enemies closer in this week’s releases Special
One of three Iranian tankers with fuel reaches Venezuelan waters