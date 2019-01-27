Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael gives green light for medical cannabis exports

Listen | Print
By AFP     58 mins ago in World

The Israeli government on Sunday gave the final go-ahead for the export of medical cannabis, the health ministry said, a move expected to generate significant revenues for the state.

"Israel is one of the leaders in the world in the field of medical cannabis," Moshe Bar Simon Tov, director general at the ministry, said.

"Our know-how in this area allows us to supply high-quality products for export."

The approval comes after parliament in December passed a law allowing overseas sale of cannabis grown with a health ministry licence.

It has been estimated that the medical cannabis export market could generate a billion shekels ($270 million, 240 million euros) per year in additional state income.

There are currently a handful of companies in Israel growing medical cannabis, with many more awaiting to receive permission from the authorities.

In 2016 Israel approved the use of medical cannabis, and in 2017 the public security ministry partially decriminalised marijuana use, setting fines and treatment for initial use instead of criminal procedures.

More about Drugs, Exports
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Abu Dhabi awards Eni, OMV key stakes in oil refiner
Review: Scotty McCreery captivates The Theatre at Westbury in New York Special
Op-Ed: US and UK refuse to let Venezuela have access to its own funds
App links users to nearest hot spot with no password for free
Sanctions, peace deal on cards for new US-NKorea summit
Dominant Djokovic wins magnificent seventh Australian Open
'Yellow vest' leader 'handicapped for life' by protest injury: lawyer
With two months to Brexit, cracks form on Irish border
Pressure on Venezuela's Maduro with opposition amnesty offer, protests
French debates rally Macron's supporters but rebels hold out