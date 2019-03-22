Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael envoy summoned over 'intrusion' at French cultural centre

Listen | Print
By AFP     39 mins ago in World

France's foreign ministry said Friday that it had summoned the Israeli government's representative in Paris over what it called an "intrusion" by Israeli forces at its cultural centre in Jerusalem.

In a rare move, police entered the building Thursday to cancel an event with a women's group which Israel claims is sponsored or financed by the Palestinian Authority.

A diplomatic source said France's consul general had immediately protested the police's entry to the centre in east Jerusalem, which Israel has annexed in a move not recognised by the international community.

"Such actions are a serious and unacceptable infringement to the functioning of our cultural network in Jerusalem," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the Israeli charge d'affaires had been called to meet with French officials for "necessary clarifications".

"France intends to maintain and develop its deep and longstanding relations with Palestinian civil society," it added.

The French consulate could not confirm Thursday if the women's association was indeed financed by the Palestinian Authority -- Israel considers all PA activities in Jerusalem illegal.

But Palestinians who were to participate in the event said the allegation was false.

"It was an event related to Mother's Day" and to sell crafts made by women from Jerusalem, said one of the women who was to participate, declining to give her name.

Similar events occur on a near-monthly basis, she said.

More about France, Israel, palestiniens, Conflict, Culture
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Britain's Prince Charles heads to Cuba amid US tensions
Indonesia's Garuda says to cancel 49-jet Boeing 737 deal after crashes
Matt Cohen checks out of 'General Hospital' as Dr. Griffin Munro
Crashed Boeing 737 Max 8 planes lacked add-on safety features
Anger, grief sweep Iraq's Mosul as ferry disaster toll hits 100
Serbian downed US stealth jet, then befriended pilot
Madonna celebrates 30-year anniversary of 'Like a Prayer' album
Back to the future: cassettes launch comeback tour
New Zealand prays, falls silent, a week after mosque massacres
Review: Richard Marx shines at Carnegie Hall performance in New York City Special