Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael demolishes home of Palestinian accused of killing settler

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Israeli forces on early Tuesday demolished the West Bank house of a Palestinian accused of involvement in the killing of a settler in January, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

Ahmed Qunba's home in Jenin in the northern West Bank was destroyed in a controlled explosion, Palestinian security sources said.

They added that demonstrators clashed with Israeli forces at the scene.

The Israeli army said in a statement that Qunba was part of the cell that shot dead Rabbi Raziel Shevah near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Shevah was a resident of the wildcat Havat Gilad settlement near Nablus.

Three suspects in his killing were shot dead by the Israeli army, but Qunba was arrested in mid-January and faces multiple charges.

During the home demolition, clashes broke out and a policewoman was shot in the leg, Israeli police said in a statement.

Israel periodically demolishes the houses of Palestinians who have perpetrated deadly attacks against Israelis, saying such a policy acts as a deterrent.

Critics denounce demolitions as a form of collective punishment that makes families homeless and can provoke further violence.

The demolitions often spark clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

In 2005 Israel halted the policy, but in 2014 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that demolitions would resume after a wave of attacks.

More about Palestinians, Israel, Conflict, Settler
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Van plows into Toronto crowd in 'deliberate' act, leaving 10 dead
Australia boy, 12, runs away to Bali using family credit card
Deadly Toronto van crash: What we know
Tesla releases some interesting data for (Middle) Earth Day
In Iraq, ex-sports stars seek to shake up politics
Armenia unites to mark Ottoman massacres after leader quits
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Sea of solar panels turns Mexican desert green
Libya's women footballers struggle on and off pitch
Deadly Toronto van crash: What we know