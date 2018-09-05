Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIsrael closes sole people crossing with Gaza after riot: army

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The Israeli army said Wednesday it was closing its sole crossing for people with the Gaza Strip following a riot there, just 10 days after it reopened it.

"Yesterday. a violent riot was instigated in the area of the Erez crossing, with the participation of hundreds of Palestinian rioters," the army said in a statement.

"Subsequently, it was decided to close the Erez crossing until the damage caused by the rioters will be repaired."

The Palestinians were protesting against an announcement by Washington on Friday that it would cease all funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) which helps some three million needy refugees.

The army said the Palestinians had damaged the infrastructure of the crossing on the Gaza side with rocks.

It said the crossing would remain open for "individually approved humanitarian cases".

Israel reopened Erez on August 27 after an 11-day closure following previous clashes, as part of its policy of easing its decade-long air, land and sea blockade on the Gaza Strip when calm is maintained.

The sole goods crossing between Israel and Gaza, Kerem Shalom, remains open.

There have been months of tension along the border and several military-flare ups, but recent weeks have seen relative calm.

Egyptian and United Nations officials have been mediating indirect negotiations on a long-term truce between Israel and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, who have fought three wars since 2008.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Gaza
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russia says space station leak could be deliberate sabotage
Review: Alan Walker spectacular at 'Electric Zoo' for 10th anniversary Special
Malaysian island city in trouble as PM targets China-linked projects
US, Canada to try to salvage three-country NAFTA
Faraday Future unveils its first pre-production FF91
Japan to conduct test of 'space elevator' project this month
Review: Martin Garrix takes over 'Electric Zoo: The Big 10' in New York Special
Times are a-changin' in London where contactless is king
Bitcoin price established well above $7,000 amid bullish signs
Alesso talks 'Remedy,' Electric Zoo, technology, success and fans Special