Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIS kills 27 Syria pro-regime fighters in 48 hours: monitor

Listen | Print
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

Islamic State group jihadists have killed 27 pro-Damascus fighters in the Syrian desert, in what a monitoring group described Saturday as their deadliest operation since the fall of the "caliphate".

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four senior Syrian army officers were among the troops and allied militiamen killed in the desert east of Homs province over the past 48 hours.

The Amaq propaganda arm of IS, which lost the last vestige of its "caliphate" to Kurdish-led forces last month but retains desert and mountain hideouts in both Syria and Iraq, said its fighters carried out the operation.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman described it as the "biggest attack and the highest death toll among regime forces since the caliphate was declared defeated".

Six IS fighters were killed in the clashes, the Observatory said.

Amaq said that IS had launched its assault on Thursday evening after government forces tried to track down its fighters.

The vast Syrian desert, known in Arabic as the Badia, stretches all the way from the capital Damascus and the cities of Homs and Hama to its north to the Euphrates Valley near the Iraq border, where IS made a desperate last stand for its final pocket of territory.

More about Syria, Conflict, Jihadist
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Self-Injurious Behavior makes NYC debut, to help autism charities
Study: Secret of a stable society is beer
Adam Lambert to mentor 'American Idol' contestants for Queen week
Andrew Hagar opens up about new S.0.S EP and technology Special
Review: Karl Wolf releases infectious new Reggaeton summer anthem 'Yes' Special
Op-Ed: Maduro foils US sanctions by funneling oil funds through Rosneft
An air-breathing rocket engine gets green light for major tests
Costa Rica bets on ending fossil fuel use by 2050
Review: Riley Green charms on new 'In Love By Now' single and video Special
Town destroyed in wildfire has cancer-causing chemical in water