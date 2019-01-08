Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIS counterattack in east Syria leaves 32 dead: monitor

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Jihadists defending their last bastion in eastern Syria used the cover of bad weather to launch a deadly counterattack against a Kurdish-led force, a war monitor said Tuesday.

The Islamic State group was unable to hold on to the positions they attacked but the assault killed 23 members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and also left nine jihadists dead.

IS fighters took advantage of poor visibility to unleash suicide attackers on SDF forces along the front line in the Euphrates valley late on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"Twenty-three SDF fighters were killed and nine IS jihadists were also killed in fighting that lasted all night and into Monday morning," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The jihadists often launch attacks under the cover of bad weather that cancels out their opponents' advantage of US-led coalition air power.

The SDF launched what is meant to be the final offensive on the jihadist organisation four months ago with air and ground support from coalition forces.

More about Syria, Conflict, Is
More news from
Latest News
Top News
One dead in oil tanker blaze off Hong Kong
Cricket mating call may be cause of those 'sonic attacks' in Cuba
Brian Justin Crum to compete on 'America's Got Talent: Champions'
Proptech disruption in real estate industry seen in 2019
Q&A: New blockchain solutions for real estate Special
Trump ramps up Mexico wall row with speech, border visit
Bitcoin price seems stalled near the $4,000 level
IT security-focused predictions for 2019
Seven killed in attack on bar in Mexico tourist resort
Review: Streaming services fare well at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Special