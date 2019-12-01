Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIrving Burgie, US composer who popularized calypso, dies

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Music

American singer and composer Irving Burgie, who co-wrote Harry Belafonte's song "Day-O" (the Banana Boat Song) and swung calypso into the mainstream, has died aged 95.

Burgie's death on Friday was announced at the Barbados Independence Day Parade Saturday by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. She asked for a moment of silence for the songwriter who composed the country's national anthem.

Burgie died as a result of complications from heart failure. His death was also confirmed by his son Andrew Burgie, US media reported.

He was best known as the man who helped Belafonte introduce calypso music to the mainstream.

Based on a Jamaican folk song, "Day-O" was first recorded in 1952 but Burgie re-worked the lyrics for Belafonte's version on the 1956 album "Calypso".

It went on to be the first full-length album ever credited with selling one million copies in the US, according to US media.

Born in Brooklyn, Burgie joined the army and served in an all-black unit building a road in North Burma -- now modern-day Myanmar -- during World War II.

After the conflict he studied at New York's prestigious Juilliard performing arts school after receiving government support for war veterans.

More about Barbados, Music, US, People
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Big Shot amazing at Mulcahy's with classic rock covers Special
Taliban and US resume Afghan peace talks
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees braces for 5,900 job cuts
Celine Dion tops charts with 'Courage' for first time in 17 years
Ursula von der Leyen: Merkel loyalist, favoured by Macron
Adam Lambert celebrates debut studio album's 10th anniversary
Rebecca Budig exits ABC's 'General Hospital' as Hayden Barnes
The mysterious origin of Nebraska's 'Devils Corkscrews'
Russia and China complete first road bridge between the countries
Ohio abortion bill would force doctors to do the impossible