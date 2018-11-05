Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran will 'proudly bypass' US sanctions: Rouhani

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic "will proudly bypass sanctions" by the United States that took effect on Monday targeting the country's oil and financial sectors.

"I announce that we will proudly bypass your illegal, unjust sanctions because it's against international regulations," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

"We are in a situation of economic war, confronting a bullying power. I don't think that in the history of America, someone has entered the White House who is so against law and international conventions," he added.

The renewed US sanctions aim to significantly curb Iran's oil exports and cut it off from international finance, and follow US President Donald Trump's controversial decision in May to abandon the multi-nation nuclear deal with Tehran.

More about Iran, US, Sanction, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Ariana Grande releases empowering new single 'thank u, next' Special
China-based Tik Tok app was top download in September
Review: Mary Keitany wins 2018 New York City Marathon, makes history Special
Border troop call-up to also control U.S. far-right, militias
Strong state of artificial intelligence in the U.K.
Review: Cher impersonator puts on the 'Cher-iest Show' at Sergio's Special
Science shows pets can tell the time
Q&A: Why blockchain is the wave of the future Special
Andrea Bocelli tops the Billboard 200 charts with new album 'Si'
Drug-resistant sea lice out of control on B.C. Coast