By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Iran on Sunday said it would no longer abide by the limitations of the unraveling 2015 Nuclear Deal with world powers after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. "The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has in a statement announced its fifth and final step in reducing Iran's commitments under the JCPOA," a state TV broadcaster said, using an acronym for the deal. "The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations." In the television program, Iran still insisted it was open to negotiations with European partners, even though they have not been able to help Tehran find a way to sell its crude oil abroad despite U.S. sanctions. The country did not back off of earlier promises that it wouldn't seek a nuclear weapon. The The 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran has been on life-support since Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in May 2018. That move, in itself, raised tensions with Iran and our European partners, Jonathan Marcus, a Defense Analyst "Donald Trump, throughout his presidential campaign and then as president, has never failed to rail against what he calls his predecessor President Barack Obama's "bad deal". But all of its other signatories - the UK, France, Russia, China, Germany and the EU - believe that it still has merit," Marcus writes. Needless to say, but a number of leaders of different factions in Iran and Iraq have vowed to retaliate for the killing of General Soleimani. Any retaliation will undoubtedly come after the three-day period of mourning declared yesterday in both Iran and Iraq. Mohsen Rezaei, a former leader of the Guard, told a crowd of mourners in Tehran that the Israeli city of Haifa and other "centers" like Tel Aviv could be targeted. He has alleged - without proof - that it was Israel that leaked information to the U.S. about Soleimani's whereabouts, allowing the U.S. to set up the drone strikes. "Rest assured we will level to the ground Haifa and Israeli centers so that Israel will be wiped out," he said. "The issue is very serious for the Iranian nation. You hit us and you should get hit. You attacked us and it is the Iranian nation's right."