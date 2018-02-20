Iranian search teams found the wreckage on Tuesday of a plane that went missing in the Zagros mountains two days earlier with 66 people on board, a spokesman said.

Aseman Airlines flight EP3704 disappeared from radar as it flew over the Zagros range on Sunday morning, around 45 minutes after taking off from Tehran.

After two days of heavy snow and fog, the weather finally cleared on Tuesday morning, giving helicopter teams better visibility.

"The Revolutionary Guards' helicopters this morning found the wreckage of the plane on Dena mountain," spokesman Ramezan Sharif told state broadcaster IRIB.

Footage from the helicopter showed a glimpse of the wreckage in deep snow high up on Dena mountain which forms part of the Zagros range.

A pilot told IRIB he had seen "scattered bodies around the plane" and that it was located in Noghol village, at around 4,000 metres (13,000 feet).

Route and information on flight EP3704 from Tehran to Yasuj, which disappeared on Sunday with 66 people on board Kun TIAN, AFP

But the steep terrain made it impossible to land and officials warned there was only a small window of time before bad weather returned later on Tuesday.

Kioumars Heydari, commander of the army ground forces, told IRIB, they were hoping ground teams would reach the site within two hours.

"They are equipped to carry bodies on snow. If the weather allows, they are also prepared to transfer the bodies by air but I've been told that it's not possible for helicopters to land in the region," he said.

The Revolutionary Guards said drone images had helped locate the wreckage before two air force helicopters were dispatched.

Around 100 mountaineers have been making their way up the peak since Monday.

"Last night, a number of people stayed on the mountain and through coordination with local guides managed to search all crevices," Mansour Shishefuroosh, head of a regional crisis centre, told the ISNA news agency.

- Aviation safety -

The ATR-72 twin-engine plane, in service since 1993, flew early Sunday from the capital's Mehrabad airport towards the city of Yasuj, some 500 kilometres (300 miles) to the south.

A team of crash investigators from French air safety agency BEA had been due to arrive in Iran on Monday, but Iranian officials said they were now due later on Tuesday.

The incident has reawakened concerns over aviation safety in Iran, which has been exacerbated by international sanctions over the years.

Aseman Airlines was blacklisted by the European Commission in December 2016.

It was one of only three airlines barred over safety concerns -- the other 190 being blacklisted due to broader concerns over oversight in their respective countries.

Iran has complained that sanctions imposed by the United States have jeopardised the safety of its airlines and made it difficult to maintain and modernise ageing fleets.

Rescuers search for the wreckage of Aseman Airlines flight EP3704 in Iran's Zagros mountains MORTEZA SALEHI, TASNIM NEWS/AFP

Aseman was forced to ground many of its planes at the height of the sanctions due to difficulties in obtaining spares.

In a working paper presented to the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2013, Iran said US sanctions were blocking "the acquisition of parts, services and support essential to aviation safety".

Iran has suffered multiple aviation disasters, most recently in 2014 when 39 people were killed as a Sepahan Airlines plane crashed just after take-off from Tehran, narrowly avoiding many more deaths when it plummeted near a busy market.

But figures from the Flight Safety Foundation, a US-based NGO, suggest Iran is nonetheless above-average in implementing ICAO safety standards.

Lifting sanctions on aviation purchases was a key clause in the nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers in 2015.

Following the deal, Aseman Airlines finalised an agreement to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets for $3 billion (2.4 billion euros) last June, with an option to buy 30 more.

The sale could still be scuppered if US President Donald Trump chooses to reimpose sanctions in the coming months, as he has threatened to do.