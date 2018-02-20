Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran teams find wreckage of plane in Zagros mountains: spokesman

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Iranian rescue teams found the wreckage on Tuesday of a plane that went missing in the Zagros mountains two days earlier, a Revolutionary Guards spokesman told state media.

"The Revolutionary Guards' helicopters this morning found the wreckage of the plane on Dena mountain," spokesman Ramezan Sharif told state broadcaster IRIB.

"Since yesterday the Revolutionary Guards' drones started carefully identifying the geographical area where the plane had probably crashed and this morning two helicopters of the air forces were dispatched to the location," he added.

Aseman Airlines flight EP3704 disappeared on Sunday morning in the Zagros range with 66 people on board, around 45 minutes after taking off from Tehran.

After two days of heavy snow and fog, the weather finally cleared on Tuesday morning, giving helicopter teams much better visibility.

More about Iran, Accident, Aviation, Find
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Travel sector is turning to AI: Interview Special
Coinbase clients have multiple problems with Visa and banks
Review: Cody Canyon superb on new 'Fight Song' version by Rachel Platten Special
Archaeologists find fossils, Mayan relics in giant underwater cave in Mexico
Review: Phillip Phillips puts on fantastic live show at Irving Plaza Special
US fighter jet drops fuel tanks in Japan accident
Pentagon to release new policy on Transgender troops this week
Microsoft demonstrates Cortana commitment with new integrations
Blockchain grows up: White Rabbit monetizes film rights cash flow Special
Palestinian leader goes to the UN to counter US on Jerusalem