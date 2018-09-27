Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran rights activist out on three-day prison leave

Listen | Print
By AFP     53 mins ago in World

Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been granted a three-day leave from prison to visit her ailing father, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Thursday.

Mohammadi's lawyer, Mahmoud Behzadi told ISNA she left Tehran's Evin prison on Wednesday, adding that the leave was granted "due to her father's deteriorating condition" and that she "must return to prison by Saturday".

Mohammadi, 46, was the spokeswoman for the Centre for Human Rights Defenders in Iran and campaigned against the use of the death penalty.

Initially arrested in 2015, the mother-of-two was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison for "forming and managing an illegal group" among other charges.

Mohammadi reportedly suffers from a neurological disease that causes muscular paralysis.

In October 2016, a group of Iranian lawmakers wrote an open letter to the head of the judiciary urging him "to apply the mercy and clemency of the Islamic republic" and free the activist.

in August 2017, Amnesty International urged EU foreigy policy chief Federica Mogherini to use a visit to Tehran to call for the release of Mohammadi and other jailed human rights activists.

More about Iran, Rights, Prisoners
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Everyone is for yes': name vote brings hope to Macedonia's Albanians
Wetlands disappearing three times faster than forests: study
Firefox Monitor to alert users if accounts are hacked
Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Christian Jacobs, MC Bat Commander, opens up about The Aquabats Special
Unlicensed clinics offering stem cell treatments across Canada
Too much screen time, too little horseplay for kids: study
Bitcoin breaks through $6,500 level briefly today
On French Indian Ocean island, Europe's migrant crisis bites
Morocco probes use of speedboats by people smugglers