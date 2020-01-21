Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

Iran MP offers $3 mn 'to anyone who kills Trump': report

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3-million reward to "anyone who kills" US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

"We will give $3 million to anyone who kills Trump," Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.

Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.

More about Iran, Iraq, US, Unrest, Parliament
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Breaking down Harry and Meghan's bid for 'financial independence'
Ethiopians look for love during Orthodox epiphany celebration
Op-Ed: Everybody gets Google phasing out cookies but the ad industry
Malaysia sends tons of plastic waste back to 13 countries
UK puts visas into pitch for post-Brexit trade with Africa
Op-Ed: Todd Rundgren snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020
Op-Ed: Was Soleimani killed for saying 'bad things' about the US?
Mitsubishi Electric confirms major data breach Special
Malaysia says won't be 'garbage dump' as it returns waste
Max George talks about new music, influences, Dua Lipa, and fans Special