Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran cyberpolice arrest 24 over coronavirus rumours

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Internet

Iranian cyberpolice have arrested 24 people accused of online rumour-mongering about the spread of the coronavirus in the country, semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Wednesday.

The Islamic republic has been battling to control an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 19 lives among 139 infections in the past week.

"Twenty-four people were arrested and handed over to the judiciary and 118 (internet) users were talked to and let go" after receiving warnings, said Vahid Majid, head of the Iranian police force's cyber unit.

The arrests were carried out after the establishment of a special unit to "combat rumour-mongers regarding the 'spread of coronavirus in the country'," he was quoted as saying.

"The police are monitoring all the news published in the country's cyberspace."

Majid said the unit would take action over news, pictures or videos that "contain rumours or fake news meant to disturb the public and increase concern in society".

More about Health, Virus, Iran, Internet, Arrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dozens allowed off Japan virus-hit ship have 'symptoms': minister
Op-Ed: Libya peace talks break down and the two parties leave Geneva
Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread in Europe
Malaysia in turmoil as Mahathir, Anwar vie for power
'Fear and panic' as virus threatens Afghanistan, Pakistan
Trial opens for US students over Italy police death
OECD to launch its AI Policy Observatory
Op-Ed: AI ‘Halicin’ molecular antibiotics major MIT success
Greek islanders strike as migrant camp row intensifies
North Korea imposes 'extraordinary' measures against virus