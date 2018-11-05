Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran condemns Bahrain dissident life sentence

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Iran has condemned Bahrain over the jailing for life of a Shiite opposition leader, accusing Manama of wanting to "intensify its suppression" of dissent.

Bahraini Sheikh Ali Salman and two of his aides were sentenced on Sunday for "acts of hostility" against Bahrain and spying for rival Gulf state Qatar.

The ruling against Salman, who headed the now-banned Al-Wefaq movement, has been called a travesty by rights groups.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the verdict "leaves no doubt for the international community that the government of Bahrain... intends to intensify its suppression."

He called on Bahraini officials to "put aside their police state methods and use real and serious dialogue with the opposition and critics," in a statement published late Sunday.

Ghasemi also said Manama should refrain from issuing "inhumane verdicts against its people".

Salman and the two aides had been acquitted by the high criminal court in June, a verdict the public prosecution appealed.

More about Bahrain, Politics, Unrest, Trial, Iran
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China-based Tik Tok app was top download in September
Border troop call-up to also control U.S. far-right, militias
Why cannabis affects women differently to men
Pakistan PM under fire for deal with hardliners in blasphemy row
Science shows pets can tell the time
Saudi sent 'cover-up team' to dispose of Khashoggi body: report
Essential Science: Chocolate is much older than we thought
Rajapakse rally gathers as Sri Lanka showdown toughens
Drug-resistant sea lice out of control on B.C. Coast
Q&A: Why blockchain is the wave of the future Special