Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran calls Netanyahu 'infamous liar' over nuclear allegations

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Iran on Tuesday branded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an "infamous liar" over his allegations of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi called the accusations that Tehran lied about its nuclear ambitions "worn-out, useless and shameful".

Netanyahu's comments came from a "broke and infamous liar who has had nothing to offer except lies and deceits," Ghasemi said in a statement.

"Netanyahu and the notorious, child-killing Zionist regime must have reached the basic understanding that the people of the world have enough awareness and cognisance," he added.

Netanyahu said in an elaborate televised presentation on Monday that he had new "proof" of an Iranian nuclear weapons plan that could be activated at any time.

But he did not provide evidence that Israel's main enemy had actively worked to obtain an atomic weapon since the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers.

His accusations came as the United States considers whether to pull out of the atomic accord with Tehran.

Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic programme was for civilian purposes.

More about Iran, Nuclear, Diplomacy, Israel
More news from
Latest News
Top News
On the backfoot, British PM braces for election test
Jason Crabb talks new album 'Unexpected' and Carrie Underwood Special
AFP journalists killed in line of duty
Greek-Turkish border under refugee pressure again
Canada looks to prevent foreign interference in vote
Radio Romance talks new single 'Weekend,' dream collaborations Special
Amazon bringing 3,000 new tech jobs to Vancouver
Applying AI to business challenges: Interview Special
In Venezuela, five years of severance pay now buys a coffee
Amazon racks up $51 billion in sales in first quarter of 2018