Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIran at UN offers dialogue to end 'hegemonic illusions'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Iran invited Gulf countries Tuesday to open talks on regional security, telling the United Nations it was time to move away from "hegemonic illusions" that have fueled devastating wars.

Addressing a UN meeting on sustaining peace, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif proposed the creation of a "regional dialogue forum."

"We here invite our neighbors in this volatile waterway, which has seen too many wars, to join us in this endeavor," Zarif added.

The initiative came as US President Donald Trump met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Washington to discuss shared concerns about Iran's behavior in the region.

Trump is threatening to scrap the 2015 nuclear deal reached with Iran unless concerns about Tehran's missile program and military role in Syria, Yemen and Lebanon are addressed.

"All over, no matter where you go in the Middle East, you see fingerprints of Iran," Trump told a news conference with Macron in Washington.

In a UN General Assembly speech, Zarif said "advancing hegemonic illusions or attempting to achieve security at the expense of the insecurity of others" had caused conflict, in an apparent reference to arch-rival Saudi Arabia.

The foreign minister said it was crucial to "now shift to a new paradigm based on combining our forces... instead of any one of us seeking to be the strongest in our region."

He suggested creating new security networks to replace what he termed as "security blocks."

Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supports Hezbollah militias in Lebanon and backs Yemen's Huthi rebels, who are locked in a war with a Saudi-led coalition.

The United Nations is pushing for political talks to end the war in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country that has been brought to its knees in the three-year conflict.

UN diplomats say Iran has signaled that it is ready to put pressure on the Huthis to go to the negotiating table, in what some see as a sign that Tehran wants to confront US complaints about its behavior.

Zarif also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has held recent meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to press for an end to the war in Yemen.

More about Un, Peace, Iran, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US senators introduce social media privacy bill
Trump wipes dandruff off visiting French President Macron
Peru hunts 2 over lynching of Canadian for shaman murder
Gretchen Peters talks new album, music career and Leonard Cohen Special
Music business grows at record pace as digital dominates
Apple, Ireland strike deal on 13-billion-euro tax payment
Audio IoT? Video is set to dominate: Interview Special
Trump, Macron call for 'new' nuclear deal with Iran
Canada van massacre driver charged with murder
Canadian government gets failing grade in salmon farming audit