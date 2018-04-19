Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIOC monitoring Samsung Olympic lobbying claims: Bach

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Sports

The Olympics ethics watchdog will "monitor" developments after South Korean media said Samsung carried out illicit lobbying for Pyeongchang to be awarded this year's Winter Games, IOC president Thomas Bach said Thursday.

Samsung, a top Olympics sponsor, has denied the claims made by the SBS television network that the company offered incentives to get votes from International Olympic Committee members.

Bach told a press conference during a visit to New Delhi that the allegations "have been clearly denied by Samsung, this is all that we know so far.

"But I am sure that our our ethics commission will monitor the situation," he added.

SBS TV said it had obtained copies of 137 emails including messages between Samsung executives and Papa Massata Diack -- the son of the scandal-tainted former International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Lamine Diack.

The mails included one listing 27 IOC members with voting rights in the decision for the 2018 Games, which was contested by Pyeongchang, Munich in Germany and Annecy in France.

The report said Papa Diack had promised to convince each of the named members to vote for Pyeongchang.

In one 2010 mail Diack requested $12 million in funds -- including a three-year, $9.5 million sponsorship for the IAAF's Diamond League athletics meetings. He also asked for a "success fee".

The emails were confiscated by South Korean prosecutors last year during a graft investigation into former president Park Geun-hye, SBS said.

As a top level Olympics sponsor, Samsung is not allowed to lobby for Games venue candidates. It strongly denied the allegations last week.

"Samsung has never engaged in any illegal lobbying activities to have Pyeongchang win the bidding", the South Korean tech giant said in a statement.

More about oly, 2018, kor, Corruption, Samsung
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Queen puts foward son as next head of Commonwealth
France immigration bill sows seeds of dissent in Macron party
Boston marathon winner Kawauchi to quit his day job
Dutch state appeals expats Brexit case
Erdogan's snap polls: bold gambit or checkmate?
No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years
'Relieve Stress Paint' malware has hit Facebook accounts
Muslim nomads see rape as new sign of hostility in India
YouTube video reunites Indian man with family after 40 years
Economic crisis forces slowdown at Venezuela universities