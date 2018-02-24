Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIOC debates Russia's Olympic fate as clock ticks

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in Sports

Russia's fate hung in the balance as the International Olympic Committee met Saturday to decide whether to lift its ban for mass doping before the Pyeongchang Winter Games closing ceremony.

Russia's national Olympic committee were suspended in December over systemic drug-cheating that reached its apex at the Sochi 2014 Olympics.

The IOC allowed 168 Russians deemed drug-free to compete in South Korea under a neutral flag, but despite extensive vetting, two of them failed drugs tests.

The IOC will decide in the next 36 hours whether the country can be readmitted. Officials have pointed out that a "partial" lifting of the ban is one option for the IOC.

The behaviour of the 168 Russian athletes over the past fortnight -- including the failed doping tests -- will form a major part of the considerations.

The IOC was giving nothing away on Saturday as its executive board met behind closed doors to pour over the observations of a special panel scrutinising the Russians.

"The executive board will hear and decide today on the basis of what they've heard from the panel what the next steps will be," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

The Russians are hoping that the ban could be lifted in time to parade their national flag for Sunday evening's closing ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

On Friday, Russia's bobsleigh federation said female pilot Nadezhda Sergeyeva had tested positive for a "heart medicine" which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances.

It was dope-scarred Russia's second doping case in Pyeongchang, after curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his mixed doubles bronze medal for taking the banned substance meldonium.

Addressing the latest case, Adams said: "We are always extremely disappointed when there's a doping case, but so far there have been very few cases."

More about oly, 2018, rus, Russia, Doping
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
'105 girls missing' in NE Nigeria after Boko Haram school attack
Pastor has faith he can unseat Maduro in Venezuela poll
Corporate America begins cutting ties with NRA as boycott grows
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is hiring a CFO
Military takeover of Rio police stirs dictatorship ghosts
CasaPound: Italy's anti-migrant neighbourhood patrollers
New strikes hit Syria enclave after UN delays truce vote
Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Op-Ed: Bitcoin not much used as a payment alternative to cash
Review: David Cook brings powerhouse vocals to Le Poisson Rouge in NYC Special